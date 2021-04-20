Hangover Haunt: Pancakes in Paradise
For the mornings when your green smoothie doesn't wanna know you and you're not fresh-faced enough to brave the coast's trendy cafe scene, slink into Pancakes in Paradise to be welcomed with open arms. Who knew that pancakes were the ultimate hangover cure? The waffles shouldn't be missed and they do hash brown servings as a side - my favourite. The service is kinda hit and miss, but you're there for the pancakes, waffles and dirty & delicious big breakfasts. If you're in a group, book one of the cute booths fashioned like a hot air balloon basket, I'll be totally envious - I generally only visit with my boyfriend so I only qualify for a standard table.