Pancakes In Paradise

Surf City Church Complex, 3046 Surfers Paradise Blvd, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217, Australia
Website
| +61 7 5592 0330
Hangover Haunt: Pancakes in Paradise Surfers Paradise Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8:30pm

For the mornings when your green smoothie doesn't wanna know you and you're not fresh-faced enough to brave the coast's trendy cafe scene, slink into Pancakes in Paradise to be welcomed with open arms. Who knew that pancakes were the ultimate hangover cure? The waffles shouldn't be missed and they do hash brown servings as a side - my favourite. The service is kinda hit and miss, but you're there for the pancakes, waffles and dirty & delicious big breakfasts. If you're in a group, book one of the cute booths fashioned like a hot air balloon basket, I'll be totally envious - I generally only visit with my boyfriend so I only qualify for a standard table.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

