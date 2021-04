Pancakes Eggcetera 9463 W Higgins Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018, USA

Pancakes Eggcetera Whether you slant sweet or savory in the mornings, this homey old-school diner—located in an unassuming strip mall—has the goods: omelets, waffles, blintzes, breakfast sandwiches, and benedicts. The electric train that runs overhead on a track around the wall keeps kids entranced until their food arrives.