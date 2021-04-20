The Panama Canal: More Captivating Than Cliché

During a stay in Panama, it crossed my mind that seeing the Canal was an obligation, something to cross off a clichéd list of must-see (but tired) monuments. Pity the soul who thinks thus and lets the chance go: the Canal is magnificent, and a marvel that stands time's weighty test.



It's astonishing to watch the passage of mountainous vessels, some with containers stacked 14 stories high, dipping and lifting in stately propulsion through the time-worn locks, attendants ushering them through, made tiny by the towering ship sides.



The Miraflores Locks visitors' center houses an engaging museum that captures the marvelous engineering (and marvelous politicking) behind the construction. Go there and marvel, but don't miss the eye-filling immediacy of moving into the side bar just off the upper-floor restaurant, with its open-air lookout. (Do have a gin and tonic or two to cool that thick air.)



That puts you in shouting view (and "wow!" is the shout that comes to mind) of the parade of ships through the narrow waters.



"Narrow" says it too—they are building a bigger canal adjacent to this one to accommodate the leviathan vessels of today, but in the meantime, you can thrill to the sight of ships that make you draw back and think "Will that thing even fit?" as they make their almost side-scraping passage.



Yes, Panamanian towns are charming, yes, the Caribbean side is lovely, yes, the jungles fascinating. But the Canal, the Canal is living history. It's unforgettable.