Panajachel Panajachel, Guatemala

Barbie's fashion sense goes global Barbie has always been such a fashion icon, so it's no surprise that she's branched out into world style. Thanks to a creative genius who envisioned dressing secondhand dolls in colorful local textiles, Barbie has been given a chance to represent the fashion of Guatemala. This vendor in Panajachel dressed each Barbie and Bratz doll uniquely to represent the textile styles of the different regions. I regret not buying one of these uncommon souvenirs, and that's why I'm posting this highlight -- so future travelers won't make the same mistake.