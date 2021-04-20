Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Panajachel

Panajachel, Guatemala
Barbie's fashion sense goes global Panajachel Guatemala

Barbie's fashion sense goes global

Barbie has always been such a fashion icon, so it's no surprise that she's branched out into world style. Thanks to a creative genius who envisioned dressing secondhand dolls in colorful local textiles, Barbie has been given a chance to represent the fashion of Guatemala. This vendor in Panajachel dressed each Barbie and Bratz doll uniquely to represent the textile styles of the different regions. I regret not buying one of these uncommon souvenirs, and that's why I'm posting this highlight -- so future travelers won't make the same mistake.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30