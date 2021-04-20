Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Panajachel

Panajachel, Guatemala
Website
In Panajachel the Shops come to you Panajachel Guatemala

In Panajachel the Shops come to you

After a 2-plus hour bus ride from the port of Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala, my husband and I arrived to a tiny speck of a town called San Lucas Toliman, one of the many small villages surrounding Lake Atitlan. We walked down to a dock where we boarded a ferry for a cruise across the lake. The lake area is surrounded by volcanoes, some active, and the sky was riddled with smoke clouds between gorgeous blue skies. After close to an hour on the boat we landed at the town of Panajachel where we were greeted by the most industrious saleswomen who literally brought the shops and their gorgeous multi-color wares to us!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30