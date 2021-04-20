Panajachel Panajachel, Guatemala

In Panajachel the Shops come to you After a 2-plus hour bus ride from the port of Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala, my husband and I arrived to a tiny speck of a town called San Lucas Toliman, one of the many small villages surrounding Lake Atitlan. We walked down to a dock where we boarded a ferry for a cruise across the lake. The lake area is surrounded by volcanoes, some active, and the sky was riddled with smoke clouds between gorgeous blue skies. After close to an hour on the boat we landed at the town of Panajachel where we were greeted by the most industrious saleswomen who literally brought the shops and their gorgeous multi-color wares to us!