Panajachel Panajachel, Guatemala

Maya weaving, Panajachel The town of Panajachel, on the shores of volcanic Lake Atitlán, has become so touristed that it's sometimes called "Gringo-tenango." (Even if it's 'over-touristy,' still: GO--it's one of the most beautiful spots on Earth...)



Through a friend-of-a-friend, we were able to meet a family, though, whose teenage daughter was weaving--not to sell something to tourists, but making something to wear for herself. Each Maya ethnicity in Guatemala (there are about two dozen different languages spoken--not 'dialects,' but 'languages!')--prides itself on its weaving; you can sometimes tell which valley or village someone is from simply by looking at their clothing.