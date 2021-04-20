Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Panajachel

Panajachel, Guatemala
Maya weaving, Panajachel Panajachel Guatemala

Maya weaving, Panajachel

The town of Panajachel, on the shores of volcanic Lake Atitlán, has become so touristed that it's sometimes called "Gringo-tenango." (Even if it's 'over-touristy,' still: GO--it's one of the most beautiful spots on Earth...)

Through a friend-of-a-friend, we were able to meet a family, though, whose teenage daughter was weaving--not to sell something to tourists, but making something to wear for herself. Each Maya ethnicity in Guatemala (there are about two dozen different languages spoken--not 'dialects,' but 'languages!')--prides itself on its weaving; you can sometimes tell which valley or village someone is from simply by looking at their clothing.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30