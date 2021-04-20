Where are you going?
Panache 447

447 Forest Avenue
Website
| +1 734-386-8447
Drinks with a side of Panache Plymouth Michigan United States

Drinks with a side of Panache

Enter Panache in the small Main Street town of Plymouth, Michigan and you may immediately think that you're in a NYC hotspot. It has the decor and the vibe to be truly chic despite its humble location. However, it's the drink menu more than the decor that really impresses guests. If you're into fruity drinks, start with the 'Puff the Magic'; the combination of Bacardi Dragonberry Rum with blueberry juice and lemon simple syrup is the summer drink equivalent of a fresh fruit salad. The 'Family' is made with Chambord, St. Germain Elderflower, Domain De Canton, Grapefruit, and Cranberry Juice; it's tart but still sweet and delightful on a hot summer afternoon. If chocolate is the flavor you're craving, order a 'Dessert' which features XO Café Patron, Kahlua, and Coca-Cola. The food menu lives up to the standard that the name and decor suggest, but it's the drinks at Panache that are truly inspired.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

