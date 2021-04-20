Where are you going?
Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside

4320 Sundial Crescent, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Website
| +1 604-905-2999
If convenience is a factor during your stay, look no farther than Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside, the closest resort to both Whistler’s Fitzsimmons Express chairlift and Blackcomb’s Excalibur gondola. Suites urge you to stay put with full kitchens, living areas with queen-size sofa beds, gas fireplaces, and small balconies, and a heated saltwater pool and two whirlpools offer year-round relaxation after a day spent schussing down the slopes. Even if ski-in, ski-out access isn’t your biggest consideration, the lodge’s location in Whistler Village means it’s a short walk to shopping and restaurants (including Bearfoot Bistro and Araxi, both excellent choices). If that's too far out of your way, there’s the boisterous Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub & Patio on site for hearty Gaelic fare like steak-and-Guinness pie as well as live music most nights.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

