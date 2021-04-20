Pan Pacific Hotel Seattle
2125 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
| +1 206-264-8111
Urban Elegance at the Pan Pacific Hotel SeattleLuxury boutique hotels really have the power to charm and enchant, as they’re intended to provide a more intimate and personalized experience than luxury chains. But the problem is that it’s usually a hit or miss. Some have literally gone above and beyond what you could possibly expect out of a luxury chain hotel, while others have, well, left a lot to be desired. My stay at the Pan Pacific Hotel Seattle was my first introduction to the Pan Pacific line of luxury hotels, and I'm already a big fan. And walking into the grand Denny Suite as daylight segued into dusk was a true feast for the eyes, with floor-to-ceiling windows revealing Seattle's charm in all its glittering glory and providing the perfect backdrop against the contemporary neutral finishings that ran throughout.
Nestled in the 2200 Plaza in the South Lake Union district of Seattle, the Pan Pacific Hotel Seattle is ideally located and considered one of the best luxury hotels in the city. And with resplendent views of the city's sparkling skyline and all its iconic emblems, it's easy to see why. For my first introduction to Seattle, I'm pleased that I chose to stay at the Pan Pacific Hotel Seattle; it served as not only the perfect home away from home, but also the perfect home before my new home.