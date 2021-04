Crack a Coors on (or near) Wilson Peak, Mountain on Label

I arrive at an unnamed saddle beneath Palmyra Peak in the San Juan Mountains, just south of Telluride and gawk at the largest concentration of 14ers in the United States — but it is a single, iconic triangular summit that captures my attention: Wilson Peak, jutting 14,017 feet above sea level.I rest for a moment; I breathe heavily and slap the dust off my pants, pick rocks and snow out of my shoes, and then walk along the ridge, looking for the perfect spot. I pull a brown bottle out of my pack and hold it up to the horizon. The angle is a little off, but there's no mistaking it. Wilson Peak is indeed the mountain on my bottle of Coors.Coors beer is "brewed with Rocky Mountain water in Golden, Colorado " as anyone who's ever stared at and/or peeled off the label knows. But few would be able to identify that snow-streaked graphic with Wilson Peak. Maybe next time, I think, maybe I'll accept the challenge to hike to its summit, which includes a 3 a.m. wake-up call and a long, epic slog.