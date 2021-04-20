Palmyra Peak
Palmyra Peak, Colorado 81435, USA
Photo by Joshua Berman; Wilson Peak and Coors Bottle
Crack a Coors on (or near) Wilson Peak, Mountain on LabelI arrive at an unnamed saddle beneath Palmyra Peak in the San Juan Mountains, just south of Telluride and gawk at the largest concentration of 14ers in the United States — but it is a single, iconic triangular summit that captures my attention: Wilson Peak, jutting 14,017 feet above sea level.
I rest for a moment; I breathe heavily and slap the dust off my pants, pick rocks and snow out of my shoes, and then walk along the ridge, looking for the perfect spot. I pull a brown bottle out of my pack and hold it up to the horizon. The angle is a little off, but there's no mistaking it. Wilson Peak is indeed the mountain on my bottle of Coors.
Coors beer is "brewed with Rocky Mountain water in Golden, Colorado" as anyone who's ever stared at and/or peeled off the label knows. But few would be able to identify that snow-streaked graphic with Wilson Peak. Maybe next time, I think, maybe I'll accept the challenge to hike to its summit, which includes a 3 a.m. wake-up call and a long, epic slog.