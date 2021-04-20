Palmetto-Pine Country Club 1940 Southwest 9th Court

Stroll from Round to Round at Palmetto Pine Come discover the essence of Palmetto-Pine Country Club in Cape Coral, Florida. This magnificent private golf course is a creation of the renowned golf course architect, Arthur Hills, and was cut through a serene area of pine trees in 1969.



Palmetto-Pine offers challenge and pleasure from any of five sets of tees ranging in yardage from 5,197 to 6,700. Golfers share the course with species of exotic birds and wildlife, making Palmetto-Pine an enjoyable walking course, although most members use their personal carts, walking is welcome at any time.



In 2004, the tees and fairways were completely refurbished, and new tiff eagle greens were constructed. The course has held many prestigious tournaments, and has gotten very high ratings from Forbes Magazine and The Golf Channel.



