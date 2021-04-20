Palm Springs in Photos
Fall Foliage from the Palm Springs Aerial TramwayThe tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
almost 7 years ago
January in Palm Springs
The Ace in Palm Springs has my number. I check in, catch up on email, read books, swim in the salt-water pool, eat irish oatmeal, get a massage, and look up at these gorgeous mountains. It's the perfect mini-vacation.
almost 7 years ago
Joshua tree at dusk
just outside palm springs 45 mins is majestic Joshua tree.. I try get here at least once a year after a lot of traveling to recharge.. beautiful jumbo rocks and cacti with miles of pristine trails, where you can free camp where you wish, to feel lost among the silent desert~
over 6 years ago
Celebrate Modernism Week
Palm Springs has the largest concentration of mid-century design masterpieces in the world, so it’s no wonder that architects, designers, and style enthusiasts flock here to get inspired or shop for mid-century furniture and decor. In celebration of this architectural legacy, Modernism Week—held every February and October—features 10 days of home tours, films, lectures, parties, and live music. Go on a walking, bike, or double-decker tour to learn more about the style and see examples. There's even a vintage travel trailer exhibition.
almost 7 years ago
Are We There Yet?
Gorgeous hike at Indian Canyon. After ~2 hours, we encountered quite the temperature drop, and snow. Not very noticeable though when you have a view like this!