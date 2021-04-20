Where are you going?
Palm Springs in Photos

Fall Foliage from the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Palm Springs California United States
January in Palm Springs Palm Springs California United States
Joshua tree at dusk Palm Springs California United States
Are We There Yet? Palm Springs California United States
Celebrate Modernism Week Palm Springs California United States

Fall Foliage from the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
By Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff

Julia Cosgrove
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

January in Palm Springs

The Ace in Palm Springs has my number. I check in, catch up on email, read books, swim in the salt-water pool, eat irish oatmeal, get a massage, and look up at these gorgeous mountains. It's the perfect mini-vacation.
jayms ramirez
almost 7 years ago

Joshua tree at dusk

just outside palm springs 45 mins is majestic Joshua tree.. I try get here at least once a year after a lot of traveling to recharge.. beautiful jumbo rocks and cacti with miles of pristine trails, where you can free camp where you wish, to feel lost among the silent desert~
Arianna Menon
over 6 years ago

Celebrate Modernism Week

Palm Springs has the largest concentration of mid-century design masterpieces in the world, so it’s no wonder that architects, designers, and style enthusiasts flock here to get inspired or shop for mid-century furniture and decor. In celebration of this architectural legacy, Modernism Week—held every February and October—features 10 days of home tours, films, lectures, parties, and live music. Go on a walking, bike, or double-decker tour to learn more about the style and see examples. There's even a vintage travel trailer exhibition.
Sarah Tuel
almost 7 years ago

Are We There Yet?

Gorgeous hike at Indian Canyon. After ~2 hours, we encountered quite the temperature drop, and snow. Not very noticeable though when you have a view like this!

