Palm Springs in Photos

Celebrate Modernism Week

Palm Springs has the largest concentration of mid-century design masterpieces in the world, so it’s no wonder that architects, designers, and style enthusiasts flock here to get inspired or shop for mid-century furniture and decor. In celebration of this architectural legacy, Modernism Week—held every February and October—features 10 days of home tours, films, lectures, parties, and live music. Go on a walking, bike, or double-decker tour to learn more about the style and see examples. There's even a vintage travel trailer exhibition.