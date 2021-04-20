Palm Place 73 Palmer Square W, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA

Palm Place Touting the resplendent creations of the late Lilly Pulitzer, Palm Place on, yes, Palmer Square is the ideal antidote to a drab wardrobe. You may need to don some shades when you enter this haven of Palm Beach-chic attire, with its bright, floral patterns and lively pastels. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Palm Place is that its wares are popular with both sorority girls and cruise-ship bound grandmothers. For men, there’s a selection of ties that one would expect Jimmy Buffett to wear if he were ever forced, at gunpoint, to do so.