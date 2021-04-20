Palm Place
Touting the resplendent creations of the late Lilly Pulitzer, Palm Place on, yes, Palmer Square is the ideal antidote to a drab wardrobe. You may need to don some shades when you enter this haven of Palm Beach-chic attire, with its bright, floral patterns and lively pastels. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Palm Place is that its wares are popular with both sorority girls and cruise-ship bound grandmothers. For men, there’s a selection of ties that one would expect Jimmy Buffett to wear if he were ever forced, at gunpoint, to do so.