Palm-Aire Country Club

2600 N Palm Aire Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA
Website
| +1 954-975-6225
Drive the Range at Palm Aire Country Club Pompano Beach Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm

Drive the Range at Palm Aire Country Club

To experience some of South Florida's best golf, be sure to check out the Palm-Aire country club. There are three courses onsite, two of which were designed by the renowned duo of Tom & George Fazio; the third course was laid out by William Mitchell.

The club opened in 1959, founded by George Palmer. The 50-room lodge opened in 1962 and over the years two golf shops were added along with driving ranges and a professional golf academy.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

