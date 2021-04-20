Palm-Aire Country Club
2600 N Palm Aire Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA
| +1 954-975-6225
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm
Drive the Range at Palm Aire Country ClubTo experience some of South Florida's best golf, be sure to check out the Palm-Aire country club. There are three courses onsite, two of which were designed by the renowned duo of Tom & George Fazio; the third course was laid out by William Mitchell.
The club opened in 1959, founded by George Palmer. The 50-room lodge opened in 1962 and over the years two golf shops were added along with driving ranges and a professional golf academy.