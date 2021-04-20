Gastronomic London: Context Travel Tour
One Sunday afternoon in London
, I took the Context Travel Gastronomic London food tour. It was a two-hour tour that covered a very specific area of London—Paul Mall/Piccadilly. I was met by an extremely knowledgeable docent who took me on a historic journey focused on food. I visited Fortnum & Mason, an historic food store dedicated to culinary delights. I also visited a very famous cheese shop, a restaurant that was a favorite of French refugees during World War II, the Japantown part of Chinatown, as well as a few other spots all focused on food. It was an absolutely perfect way to spend an afternoon in London, particularly for a foodie.