Pall Mall

27 Whitcomb St, London WC2H 7EP, UK
Website
| +44 20 7930 7787
Gastronomic London: Context Travel Tour London United Kingdom

More info

Mon, Fri 8:30am - 7:15pm
Tue - Thur 8:30am - 8pm
Sat 9am - 6pm

Gastronomic London: Context Travel Tour

One Sunday afternoon in London, I took the Context Travel Gastronomic London food tour. It was a two-hour tour that covered a very specific area of London—Paul Mall/Piccadilly. I was met by an extremely knowledgeable docent who took me on a historic journey focused on food. I visited Fortnum & Mason, an historic food store dedicated to culinary delights. I also visited a very famous cheese shop, a restaurant that was a favorite of French refugees during World War II, the Japantown part of Chinatown, as well as a few other spots all focused on food. It was an absolutely perfect way to spend an afternoon in London, particularly for a foodie.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

