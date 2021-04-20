Pali Hwy Pali Hwy

Old Pali Highway Turned Hiking Trail Experiencing a little history along with my hike, I imagine what it would have been like to wind up the Old Pali Road when cars still chugged and the roads clung to the cliff faces. The precarious hanging bridges and roads built onto the steep Koolau Mountains have since been filled with graffiti and turned into a trail that vaguely follows the path of the new Pali Highway and transports hikers up to the Nuuanu Pali Lookout.

The return trip is 3.1 miles and can be hiked from the bottom or top - though starting from the top means it's an uphill trip on the way back. A pretty waterfall will meet you on the hike along with plenty of flowers and palm trees that now hug the road and trail.

Pack water and a snack—and enjoy the tremendous views!