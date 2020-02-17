Food + Art = Palette SF
We all know that chefs consider their food an art form, but chef Peter Hemsley, formerly of much-lauded three-Michelin star Quince, takes it to another level at his new concept restaurant in SOMA. Not only does Hemsley conceptualize each dish via sketches and watercolors, but he also hired a house ceramicist, Andrew Kontrabecki, to create dish-specific plates on which his food will be served. The result is a visual and mouthwatering odyssey at the nexus of food and art. A gallery rotates local artists on and off its walls and is also the site of a ticketed dinner series that changes themes every six weeks. An adjacent shop sells some of the plates, glasses, and silverware made especially for the restaurant, as well as art pieces shown in the gallery. Diners will also love the open kitchen’s wood-fired oven, rotisserie and bar for cocktails.