Paleteria La Michoacana
Calle Río Elba 32-A, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Stop for Sweet Treats from La MichoacanaSome of Mexico's most luscious chilled treats can be had at the chain of popsicle and ice cream shops that operate under the name "La Michoacana." The brand, which has outposts all over Mexico City (and the country, for that matter), is from the Mexican state of Michoacan, whose culinary traditions were recognized by UNESCO earlier this decade as contributing to the intangible heritage of humanity.
Menus may differ slightly by location, but expect a range of aguas frescas (refreshing waters made with fresh fruit), paletas (popsicles) studded with fruit, and, of course, ice cream, including some flavors that are likely to be novel: eucalyptus, cheese with chocolate chips, and fruits that may not be familiar to you.