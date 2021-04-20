Shop Hop Tours of Palermo Soho
Godoy Cruz 1967, C1414CYO CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4776-0663
Shop Till You Drop, With a Street-Savvy GuideGo ahead: pick a block, any block. Just walk down any street in Palermo Soho - chances are you'll be instantly charmed by the variety of adorable boutiques and striking designer showrooms offering beautiful hand-crafted garments and accesssories that would make the perfect treat-yourself souvenir (perhaps you're already imagining yourself nonchalantly responding 'oh, I got it in Buenos Aires' when people back home ask what you're wearing.) But the abundant shopping opportunities can be overwhelming - where are you supposed to actually buy the leather messenger bag, the fair-trade wool mittens, the silver bracelet, the retro Argentinian sunglasses?
Sophie Lloyd of Shop Hop BA is here for you: in addition to helping you navigate the commercial shopping scene and find what you're looking for, she can take you into private designer showrooms, workshops and ateliers you wouldn't otherwise have access to. Her tours are both affordable and entirely customizable, especially useful for fashion-minded travelers on a tight time frame.