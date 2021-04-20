Palermo Cathedral
Via Vittorio Emanuele, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
| +39 091 334373
Sun 8am - 1pm, 4pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 7pm
Palermo CathedralOne of Italy's most architecturally diverse buildings, the Palermo Cathedral has an imposing exterior that combines Arab, Norman, Gothic, neoclassical and Baroque styles. Inside, look for the heliometer—a bronze line embedded in the floor that serves as a calendar when a hole in the ceiling lets the midday sun shine onto corresponding zodiac signs. A museum holds religious artifacts, and there's also an underground crypt.
Cathedral in Palermo
After exploring many churches in the more northern parts of Europe such as Paris, towns in Germany, and even just a bit more north in Rome, I found the churches of Palermo and their southern influence to be a refreshing change, from the subtle differences in architecture to representation of significant figures, including the holy family, seen here.