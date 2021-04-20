Palermo Cathedral Via Vittorio Emanuele, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy

More info Sun 8am - 1pm, 4pm - 7pm Mon - Sat 7am - 7pm

Palermo Cathedral One of Italy's most architecturally diverse buildings, the Palermo Cathedral has an imposing exterior that combines Arab, Norman, Gothic, neoclassical and Baroque styles. Inside, look for the heliometer—a bronze line embedded in the floor that serves as a calendar when a hole in the ceiling lets the midday sun shine onto corresponding zodiac signs. A museum holds religious artifacts, and there's also an underground crypt.