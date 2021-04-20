Paléet
Karl Johans gate 37 - 43, 0162 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 08 08 11
Photo courtesy of Erlend Bjørtvedt/ Wikimedia Commons
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
Small and Elegant Shopping CenterPaléet opened its doors in 1990, housed in a total of four beautiful old buildings from from the 19th century. The best preserved of these is Karl Johansgate 37, which was said to be the most beautiful residence in Oslo when it was built in 1869.
Now a major restoration has given the interior a fresh and modern look, with heaps of luxury shops and cafés.
The selection of jewelers, lingerie shops, clothing stores, hairdressers, ice cream parlours, bakeries, and bookshops keep this shopping center up to date without being overwhelming.