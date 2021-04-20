Where are you going?
Paléet

Karl Johans gate 37 - 43, 0162 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 23 08 08 11
Small and Elegant Shopping Center Oslo Norway

Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Small and Elegant Shopping Center

Paléet opened its doors in 1990, housed in a total of four beautiful old buildings from from the 19th century. The best preserved of these is Karl Johansgate 37, which was said to be the most beautiful residence in Oslo when it was built in 1869.

Now a major restoration has given the interior a fresh and modern look, with heaps of luxury shops and cafés.

The selection of jewelers, lingerie shops, clothing stores, hairdressers, ice cream parlours, bakeries, and bookshops keep this shopping center up to date without being overwhelming.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
