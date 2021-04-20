Where are you going?
Palazzo Schifanoia

Via Scandiana, 23, 44121 Ferrara FE, Italy
+39 0532 244949
Italian horses

No matter where you go in the Europe, you will eventually come across a carousel or "merry-go-round" in some cities and even smaller towns.

Every country has them and they usually have horses on them (sometimes other stranger creatures) but more times than not, they are a little different too.

This one that I found in Rerrara looked typical to me but on closer inspection I noticed the little angel on the back of the horse, facing the oppositie direction; perhaps looking at where it was.

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

