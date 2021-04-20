Palazzo Guadagni

Palazzo Pitti

This massive palace was built for banker Luca Pitti in 1457 and acquired by Cosimo de’ Medici in the 1540s. It houses several museums, the most important of which is the Galleria Palatina, where masterpieces are hung in a series of lavish rooms with ceiling frescoes by Pietro da Cortona. Look out for Filippo Lippi’s Madonna and Child, Raphael’s Holy Family and paintings by Van Dyke, Titian, Rubens and Caravaggio.