Palazzo Guadagni
Piazza Santo Spirito, 9, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
| +39 055 265 8376
A room with a view?A recent refurb hasn’t destroyed the old-world charm of this hotel, housed on the top floor of a magnificent 16th century palazzo. Most of its 15 comfortable, pastel-hued rooms have wonderful rooftop views and are furnished with antiques. Its best feature is the wraparound loggia which overlooks lively Piazza Santo Spirito: I can’t think of a better place for a sundowner than right here!
over 5 years ago
Palazzo Pitti
This massive palace was built for banker Luca Pitti in 1457 and acquired by Cosimo de’ Medici in the 1540s. It houses several museums, the most important of which is the Galleria Palatina, where masterpieces are hung in a series of lavish rooms with ceiling frescoes by Pietro da Cortona. Look out for Filippo Lippi’s Madonna and Child, Raphael’s Holy Family and paintings by Van Dyke, Titian, Rubens and Caravaggio.
almost 7 years ago
La Loggia
The most sublime experience in Firenze is sitting on the loggia at the Palazzo Guadagni on the square at Saint Spirito in Florence at sunset. You sit on the terrace and sip prosecco, and look over the beautiful terra-cotta tiled roofs and settle in.