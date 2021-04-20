Palazzo dei Rettori Piazza Marconi, 1, 34015 Muggia TS, Italy

A Disgruntled Winged Lion The only town on the Istrian peninsula to remain within the Italian border, Muggia sports a distinct Venetian style that is punctuated by a quirky character all of its own. The central focus of town is Piazza Marconi and its two architectural landmarks: the Duomo dei Santi Giovanni e Paolo, with its striking Venetian-Gothic trilobed façade, and the Palazzo dei Rettori, currently home to Muggia’s town hall. On the orange and yellow palazzo, a stone relief of the winged lion of Saint Mark (symbol of the Venetian Republic) reveals a clue to Muggia’s long tradition of humor and satire. Look closely at the lion’s face—the sense of disgust is apparent as he sticks out his tongue at the town’s former rulers. From Trieste, take bus #20 from the train station or, for a more scenic approach, the boat from the Molo dei Bersaglieri.