Palais El Badiî
Ksibat Nhass, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
| +212 674-747464
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Historic Marrakech Palace“This is the temporary home of the Marrakech Museum for Photography and Visual Arts, which will eventually move into a new building designed by David Chipperfield. It is worth a visit here just to see a historic palace.”—Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj
Marrakech mystery
Strolling through the underground ruins of the ancient fortifications of Marrakech, Morocco, I felt the long-gone presence of noblemen moving through the dark corridors. This ray of light illuminated the distant and shadowy history.