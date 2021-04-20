Palais El Badiî Ksibat Nhass, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Historic Marrakech Palace “This is the temporary home of the Marrakech Museum for Photography and Visual Arts, which will eventually move into a new building designed by David Chipperfield. It is worth a visit here just to see a historic palace.”—Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj