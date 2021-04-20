Where are you going?
Palais El Badiî

Ksibat Nhass, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Website
| +212 674-747464
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

“This is the temporary home of the Marrakech Museum for Photography and Visual Arts, which will eventually move into a new building designed by David Chipperfield. It is worth a visit here just to see a historic palace.”—Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj 
By Gisela Williams , AFAR Contributor

Aimee H
almost 7 years ago

Strolling through the underground ruins of the ancient fortifications of Marrakech, Morocco, I felt the long-gone presence of noblemen moving through the dark corridors. This ray of light illuminated the distant and shadowy history.

