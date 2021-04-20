Where are you going?
Palais des Beaux-Arts

Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
+32 2 507 82 00
deco lounge Brussels Belgium
deco lounge Brussels Belgium

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Origami dancer

My sister is a modern dancer in Brussels. We were strolling the streets of Brussels searching for the perfect cup of hot chocolate during one of my visits when we were hit by a sudden downpour of rain. We sought refuge in the nearby Bozar Museum, wandering through the free basement galleries since we didn't feel like paying the main entrance fee.

We stumbled upon a small, red-lit room set off the auditorium lobby, delighted to find it flooded with hundreds of hanging origami models. With the basement to ourselves, we decided to have some sisterly fun and choreograph a dance inspired by the unlikely art.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

deco lounge

To evade the Brussels rain, my sister and I ducked into the Bozar and lurked around the free exhibits around the museum's auditorium. I found a posh deco nook to sit and rest my feet.

