Palacio Duhau - Park Hyatt Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires AR, Av. Alvear 1661, C1014 AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 5171-1234
Photo by Graciela Cattarossi
Park Hyatt: Sleep (and Eat) Like a Chef in Buenos Aires"I stayed at the Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. It’s a former single-family residence, but it feels like a palace. The chef at the hotel’s Palacio Duhau restaurant, Máximo López May, served us a variety of local cheeses. I really enjoyed the goat provoleta, which is so firm it can be grilled in a cast-iron pan and keep its shape." —Chef Jose Garces on Buenos Aires.
More Recommendations
over 4 years ago
Burger in Buenos Aires
Cheeseburger and snack from room service. The room service is 24 hours at the hotel which is fabulous!
over 4 years ago
Baron B At Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt
I had a bottle of Baron B Brut Rosé brought up by room service while I was staying at the hotel.. It's such a magickal and delicious rosè..feminine and sexy on the tongue.
Baron B wine is popular in Argentina and known for its elegance. The wine is named after Baron Bertrand de Ladoucette, a man who inspired the world of luxury. Baron B is a Chandon winery.
Travel tip: The Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt has a wonderful wine selection. All of their wines are from Argentina, most of them are produced in Mendoza, the heart of Argentine wine.
Baron B wine is popular in Argentina and known for its elegance. The wine is named after Baron Bertrand de Ladoucette, a man who inspired the world of luxury. Baron B is a Chandon winery.
Travel tip: The Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt has a wonderful wine selection. All of their wines are from Argentina, most of them are produced in Mendoza, the heart of Argentine wine.