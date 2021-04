Palacio Duhau - Park Hyatt Buenos Aires

I had a bottle of Baron B Brut Rosé brought up by room service while I was staying at the hotel.. It's such a magickal and delicious rosè..feminine and sexy on the tongue.Baron B wine is popular in Argentina and known for its elegance. The wine is named after Baron Bertrand de Ladoucette, a man who inspired the world of luxury. Baron B is a Chandon winery.Travel tip: The Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt has a wonderful wine selection. All of their wines are from Argentina, most of them are produced in Mendoza , the heart of Argentine wine.