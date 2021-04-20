Where are you going?
Palacio de las Aguas Corrientes

Water, water everywhere Buenos Aires Argentina

Water, water everywhere

Most visitors to Buenos Aires divide their time between Palermo and the center, meaning plenty of bus and taxi rides along busy Cordoba avenue. Looking out the window, there's a building that always catches the eye: the striking Palacio de las Aguas Corrientes (Palace of Running Water.)

Covered in decorative glazed tiles, the massive turn-of-the-century structure was originally the headquarters of the city's water company, containing a dozen giant tanks used to pump water all over the metropolis.

Enjoy the view from outside, or, if you're a real history buff, check out the small but fascinating waterworks museum inside, housing a quirky lineup of old-fashioned sinks and urinals.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

