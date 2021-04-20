Palacio Cantón
Mérida's Paseo Montejo is lined with stately mansions built by the Yucatan's henequen (or sisal) barons during the years when the demand for the fiber was at its greatest (beginning in about the mid-20th century, it was increasingly replaced by synthetic alternatives). Among the grand houses here, the Palacio Cantón was completed in 1911 and embodies the passion for all things French that was common throughout Mexico
at the time. Since 1980 the building has housed a museum of anthropology which does an excellent job at providing background on the history of the region, and especially its Mayan sites. (Most signage is in both English and Spanish.) With its models of sites throughout Mexico and displays that cover some shared cultural aspects of all Mesoamerican cultures, like pyramids and ball courts, it's worth including on your itinerary especially if you will also be visiting Uxmal, Chichen Itza, or other archaeological sites. (The museum is much better than the new Mundo Maya and it's also more convenient if you are staying in Mérida's historic center.)