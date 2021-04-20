Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Palace of Culture and Science

plac Defilad 1, 00-901 Warszawa, Poland
Website
| +48 22 656 76 00
Warsaw's Cultural Pleasure Palace Warsaw Poland
Architectural Frankenstein Warsaw Poland
Palace of Culture and Science Warsaw Poland
Warsaw's Cultural Pleasure Palace Warsaw Poland
Architectural Frankenstein Warsaw Poland
Palace of Culture and Science Warsaw Poland

Warsaw's Cultural Pleasure Palace

The Palace of Culture and Science looms large on the Warsaw landscape, a Stalinist wedding cake amidst modern, shiny glass skyscrapers. With food trucks out in force in the parking lot on the weekends, four theaters, two museums (Museum of Evolution and Museum of Technology), and a great, atmospheric bar, it's a good place to explore. The terrace on the 30th floor has an incredible view of the city.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Architectural Frankenstein

Standing at 230.5 meters high (42 floors) with an area of 817,000 square meters and over 3,000 rooms, The Palace of Culture and Science is the highest and quite possibly largest building in Poland. While it's a major attraction, you must go up to the large terrace on the 30th floor of the Palace (at a height of 114 m). From here you can admire the most gorgeous panoramic view of Warsaw. The Palace of Culture and Science was built between 1952 and 1955 as a "gift of the Soviet people to the Polish nation," by Joseph Stalin himself.

Bahia Oawi
almost 7 years ago

Palace of Culture and Science

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palace_of_Culture_and_Science

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points