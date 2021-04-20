Architectural Frankenstein

Standing at 230.5 meters high (42 floors) with an area of 817,000 square meters and over 3,000 rooms, The Palace of Culture and Science is the highest and quite possibly largest building in Poland. While it's a major attraction, you must go up to the large terrace on the 30th floor of the Palace (at a height of 114 m). From here you can admire the most gorgeous panoramic view of Warsaw. The Palace of Culture and Science was built between 1952 and 1955 as a "gift of the Soviet people to the Polish nation," by Joseph Stalin himself.



