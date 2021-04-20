Palace of Culture and Science
plac Defilad 1, 00-901 Warszawa, Poland
| +48 22 656 76 00
Warsaw's Cultural Pleasure PalaceThe Palace of Culture and Science looms large on the Warsaw landscape, a Stalinist wedding cake amidst modern, shiny glass skyscrapers. With food trucks out in force in the parking lot on the weekends, four theaters, two museums (Museum of Evolution and Museum of Technology), and a great, atmospheric bar, it's a good place to explore. The terrace on the 30th floor has an incredible view of the city.
Architectural Frankenstein
Standing at 230.5 meters high (42 floors) with an area of 817,000 square meters and over 3,000 rooms, The Palace of Culture and Science is the highest and quite possibly largest building in Poland. While it's a major attraction, you must go up to the large terrace on the 30th floor of the Palace (at a height of 114 m). From here you can admire the most gorgeous panoramic view of Warsaw. The Palace of Culture and Science was built between 1952 and 1955 as a "gift of the Soviet people to the Polish nation," by Joseph Stalin himself.
Palace of Culture and Science
