Paklenica National Park

Perched on the southern slopes of Velebit ( Croatia ’s largest mountain), Paklenica National Park is most renowned for its two canyons filled with otherworldly karsts. Also worth seeing here are Anića Kuk, Paklenica’s most popular rock-climbing cliff, and the Manita Peć cave, with its broad chambers and dazzling, icicle-shaped formations. After a morning of exploring, savor a hearty meal at a local mountain hut, then tour the park’s paleontological sites, like the pit in Zub Buljime where a 30,000-year-old bear skull was once found.