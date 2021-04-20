Paklenica National Park
Perched on the southern slopes of Velebit (Croatia
’s largest mountain), Paklenica National Park is most renowned for its two canyons filled with otherworldly karsts. Also worth seeing here are Anića Kuk, Paklenica’s most popular rock-climbing cliff, and the Manita Peć cave, with its broad chambers and dazzling, icicle-shaped formations. After a morning of exploring, savor a hearty meal at a local mountain hut, then tour the park’s paleontological sites, like the pit in Zub Buljime where a 30,000-year-old bear skull was once found.