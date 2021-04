Pakiri Beach Pakiri 0972, New Zealand

Neighhhh Not far from Matakana is my favourite place in the world for horse riding - the stunning 14km long white sand Pakiri Beach. Whether you're a novice saddling up for the very first time, or an experienced rider, you will love the guided rides in this part of the world. You choose how long you want to ride for - perhaps 1 hour, perhaps a 7 day safari - and then your mount will be matched to your experience and safety is paramount. The most impressive thing though? The view.