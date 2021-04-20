Pairi Daiza
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
Halloween Belgian stylePairi Daiza, the nature park with animals from around the world, is often voted Belgium's most popular tourist attraction - take that Manneken Pis (Brussels's little peeing boy)!
This year the park dressed up for Halloween, a very American holiday that is gaining a bit of popularity in Belgium. There are pumpkins everywhere and you can also find children wandering around the park dressed as vampires and super heroes.