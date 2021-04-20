Pairi Daiza
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
+32 68 25 08 50
China comes to BelgiumEarlier this year Belgium's largest and most popular tourist attraction, Pairi Daiza received a couple of pandas from China.
Pairi Daiza is a very large animal park but not really a zoo. It is also a trip around the world with parts of the park looking not only like China, but Indonesia, Australia and other parts of the globe.
The pandas are only being "rented" by the park, which I found to be pretty strange. "Rent a Panda"!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Belgian panda
Another photo of one of the new pandas that just arrived in Belgium earlier this year. Winnnie the Pooh he isn't!