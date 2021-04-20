Where are you going?
Pairi Daiza

Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
+32 68 25 08 50
China comes to Belgium

Earlier this year Belgium's largest and most popular tourist attraction, Pairi Daiza received a couple of pandas from China.

Pairi Daiza is a very large animal park but not really a zoo. It is also a trip around the world with parts of the park looking not only like China, but Indonesia, Australia and other parts of the globe.

The pandas are only being "rented" by the park, which I found to be pretty strange. "Rent a Panda"!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Belgian panda

Another photo of one of the new pandas that just arrived in Belgium earlier this year. Winnnie the Pooh he isn't!

