Painting with a Twist

203 E Worth St Suite 100, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Website
| +1 817-328-8788
Learn Painting Pointers Alongside Your Pinot

Remember your high school art class, where you got to express your inner feelings and dreams through the medium of acrylic paint? Well, imagine that experience paired with a smooth little chardonnay or a heady pinot noir (not you, current high schoolers) and you've got a sense of what a night at Painting with a Twist is like. Here, an instructor shows the class how to re-create a selected image and then leaves you to interpret it in your own way as you sip on a bottle of vino you bring to class. Sure beats that fourth-period painting course!

By Farah Fleurima , AFAR Local Expert

