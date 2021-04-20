Painted Bird
1360 Valencia St
| +1 415-401-7027
Photo courtesy of the Painted Bird
New and Vintage for Sale at Painted Bird in the MissionYou don’t usually associate a vintage store with being choosy, but a visit to the Painted Bird in the Mission will change your mind.
This small shop carefully selects its items from the public, which means its stock is chock full of treasures—think 1940s silk dresses, Pendleton jackets, and antique silver jewelry. The store might be small, but you’ll quickly find something worth taking home.
Can’t make it to the San Francisco location? The duo behind the Painted Bird opened their second location in Los Angeles in 2011.
The San Francisco shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.