Pain et Chocolat [CLOSED] 16 Avenue de la Motte-Picquet, 75007 Paris, France

Breakfast and Lunch at Pain et Chocolat Pain et Chocolat is an adorable salon de thé in the 7th arrondissement, run by a lovely older couple. A friend of mine took me for lunch 4 years ago shortly after they opened and it has remained one of my go-to spots, morning or noon, ever since. As if the owners weren't cute enough, they leave fleece blankets on the backs of their terrace café chairs for some of the brisker outdoor meals.



Desserts and pastries are made in-house in a tiny kitchen where the whippet thin couple can barely fit side by side together. But if all it takes is a diminutive space to churn out stellar scones, whole grain breads and luscious lemon tarts, then their setup is suiting them just fine.



Despite being situated on a calm end of tourist holy land, only a quick walk from the Eiffel Tower, locals of all ages can always be found mingling over coffee and croissants. You won't be hurried from the table or meet disapproving glances for not speaking French. Lingering is encouraged and once you see the impressive display of sweets you'll feel obligated to stay and nibble.



Reservations recommended! Closed Sunday.