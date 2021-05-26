Paiko
The once-industrial Kakaako neighborhood of Honolulu
is starting to trend—and this botanical boutique is riding the wave! The lovely plant shop shares space with the Aussie cafe Arvo and the Hawai‘ian surf-lifestyle shop Milo. Pop in for a "flat white" coffee (microfoam over espresso) and a Vegemite-avocado toast, then browse the books, stationery, home goods and fresh local bouquets. Paiko has a terrific DIY bar for air-plant terrariums, complete with shells from Hawai‘I. Just make sure to review USDA regulations about what's allowed back to the mainland first! (For example, seed jewelry and most flower lei are fine; cactuses and plants in soil don't make the cut.)