Pagua Bay House Oceanfront Cabanas
Pagua Bay, Marigot, Dominica
| +1 767-612-6068
Photo courtesy of Pagua Bay House Oceanfront Cabanas
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Pagua Bay House Oceanfront CabanasWhy we love it: A beachside oasis where stylish design meets natural beauty
Highlights:
- Amenities like hammocks, private patios, and outdoor soaking tubs
- Lush grounds with a poolside grill
- Friendly owners who will help plan your stay
The Review:
Set on a sugar-white beach just 10 minutes from Douglas-Charles Airport, this elegant property offers four cabanas and two suites, all positioned for bay views and cooling winds. Hardwood gleams throughout, punctuated by rich colors and textures. Expect refined touches like hammocks, private patios, and outdoor soaking tubs, as well as bathrooms with oversized showers and magnificent slab counters. Complete with sweeping Atlantic views and sleek industrial fixtures, the open-air restaurant focuses on farm-to-table fare, offering everything from handmade jams and baked goods to infused island rums. Vegetarians can look forward to dishes like coconut curry and dasheen (taro) puffs with aioli, while omnivores should try the shrimp fritters, ginger-glazed mahi-mahi, and slow-roasted local pork, which comes folded into a delectable sandwich.
While prices here are on the steeper side for Dominica, the hotel’s style, elegance, and personalized service make it worth the splurge. Owners Rick and Alicia will happily help with itineraries and arrangements, as well as loan beach chairs, snorkeling gear, and equipment for river tubing. For excitement closer to your room, there’s a cornhole set on the lawn and some of the country’s most legendary rum punch. Non-guests are welcome at the pool and restaurant for a minimum spend of US$20.