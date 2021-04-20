Where are you going?
Before every meal in Croatia, in a very Mediterranean fashion, there is usually served some bread, ham and of course cheese. Amongst all the Croatian cheeses the most desired is Pag cheese, from the small island of Pag near Zadar. The clinical definition of this delicacy is that it is a hard, sheep’s milk cheese made on Pag; but that definition doesn’t come close to capturing the essence of the delicacy. The cheese is uniquely flavored thanks to the island’s aforementioned renown as a salt production center. Intense winds spread the island’s salt dust onto everything, including vegetation. This means that only the most hearty, and coincidentally aromatic, plants can survive and it’s upon this salty, nice-smelling flora that the sheep feed. That’s why the only true Pag cheese can come from sheep raised on the island and it’s also why the cheese is so very, very good.

Pag makes a perfect day trip if you're spending time in nearby Zadar.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

The Best Cheese in Croatia

There are many small islands along the coast of Croatia, but foodies will all know the name of Pag. A short drive from Zadar, this wind-swept lunar landscape is home to the best cheese in Croatia. The hard, distinctive sheep milk cheese is flavored by the unique geography of the island, making it impossible to reproduce and a very hot commodity.

