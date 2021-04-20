Padua
Fresh Berry Gelato: Yum!One of the things I looked forward to on my trip to Italy last year was visiting as many gelaterias as I could. And so every evening after dinner, and a few afternoons after lunch, my husband and I made our way to the local gelateria to taste what they had to offer.
We came across our favorite gelateria - Los Andes (located at 43 Via Monsignor Fortin) - in the beautiful college town of Padua. A South American couple own Los Andes, and they've developed some of Italy's most unique gelato flavors to pay homage to their beloved homeland. Two of the most delicious are Tierra del Fuego and Mar del Plata in honor of Chile, both flavors with touches of dulce de leche in interesting combination with other strong flavors. But don't worry if you're a gelato purist: Los Andes also offers chocolate, vanilla, and all the other standard flavors, so there's something for everyone.
In addition to its impressive gelato choices, Los Andes also offers fresh fruit shakes as a healthier alternative. More than 20 shake flavors fill the menu, with interesting fruits like kiwi, pineapple, ginger and apple making for some delicious combinations.
If you happen to visit the beautiful college town of Padua, treat yourself to a delicious gelato or fruit shake at the one-of-a-kind Los Andes. You'll be glad you did!