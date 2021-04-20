Padua
Padua, Province of Padua, Italy
At the GelateriaFew things are more synonymous with Italy than rich, creamy gelato, and nowhere did I find better gelato than at Los Andes Gelateria in Padua, located at 43 Via Monsignor Fortin. A husband and wife couple from South America own Los Andes, and they've developed some unique gelato flavors as a way to pay homage to their beloved homeland - Tierra del Fuego and Mar del Plata to honor Chile, among others. The owners often include the delicious dulce de leche flavor in their special South American-themed gelatos, but they also offer a wide array of standard flavors like chocolate and vanilla for gelato purists.
In addition to its smooth-as-silk gelatos, Los Andes also offers fresh fruit shakes for those looking for a more healthy alternative. The fruit shakes - 20 plus to choose from - include interesting fruits like kiwi, apple, ginger, and pineapple, which can make for some delicious combinations.
There's nothing better than wandering through the beautiful college town of Padua while enjoying a delicious gelato. If you find yourself with a craving for gelato while in Padua, I highly recommend the one-of-a-kind Los Andes.