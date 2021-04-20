Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Padua

Padua, Province of Padua, Italy
At the Gelateria Padua Italy

At the Gelateria

Few things are more synonymous with Italy than rich, creamy gelato, and nowhere did I find better gelato than at Los Andes Gelateria in Padua, located at 43 Via Monsignor Fortin. A husband and wife couple from South America own Los Andes, and they've developed some unique gelato flavors as a way to pay homage to their beloved homeland - Tierra del Fuego and Mar del Plata to honor Chile, among others. The owners often include the delicious dulce de leche flavor in their special South American-themed gelatos, but they also offer a wide array of standard flavors like chocolate and vanilla for gelato purists.

In addition to its smooth-as-silk gelatos, Los Andes also offers fresh fruit shakes for those looking for a more healthy alternative. The fruit shakes - 20 plus to choose from - include interesting fruits like kiwi, apple, ginger, and pineapple, which can make for some delicious combinations.

There's nothing better than wandering through the beautiful college town of Padua while enjoying a delicious gelato. If you find yourself with a craving for gelato while in Padua, I highly recommend the one-of-a-kind Los Andes.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30