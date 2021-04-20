Padua Padua, Province of Padua, Italy

All-You-Can-Eat In Padua By far the best place I found for a quick, delicious lunch in Padua, Italy, is Brek Foccaceria on the beautiful Piazzetta Garzeria (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Focacceria-Brek-di-Padova/133180920044536). The local students especially like the foccaceria's all-you-can-eat lunch special, offering all the pizza, salad, and sides you can eat. The foccaceria offers a wide array of pizza options, from traditional cheese to veggie to meat-heavy ones - you're sure to find a pizza you like, served fresh from the oven and pipin' hot.



If you find yourself in the beautiful Padua and are looking for a quick, delicious lunch, check out Brek Foccaceria on the Piazzetta Garzeria - you'll be glad you did.