Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Padua

Padua All-You-Can-Eat Deliciousness Padua Italy

Padua All-You-Can-Eat Deliciousness

If you're looking for a light, delicious lunch in Padua, Italy, head straight for Brek Foccaceria on the charming Piazzetta Garzeria (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Focacceria-Brek-di-Padova/133180920044536). Brek has a more formal restaurant, but the real treat is its more casual and affordable foccaceria.

Brek Foccaceria offers an all-you-can-eat lunchtime special with all the pizza, salad, and sides you can eat - a hit with the local students since it's cheap but delicious. You'll find a huge array of pizza options at the foccaceria, from healthy vegetarian to all-meat and everything in between.

If you find yourself in the beautiful Padua and are looking for a quick, delicious lunch, check out Brek Foccaceria on the Piazzetta Garzeria - you won't be disappointed.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30