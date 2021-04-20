Padua

Padua All-You-Can-Eat Deliciousness If you're looking for a light, delicious lunch in Padua, Italy, head straight for Brek Foccaceria on the charming Piazzetta Garzeria (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Focacceria-Brek-di-Padova/133180920044536). Brek has a more formal restaurant, but the real treat is its more casual and affordable foccaceria.



Brek Foccaceria offers an all-you-can-eat lunchtime special with all the pizza, salad, and sides you can eat - a hit with the local students since it's cheap but delicious. You'll find a huge array of pizza options at the foccaceria, from healthy vegetarian to all-meat and everything in between.



If you find yourself in the beautiful Padua and are looking for a quick, delicious lunch, check out Brek Foccaceria on the Piazzetta Garzeria - you won't be disappointed.