Cal-Mex Cuisine in Cole ValleyThe artic char tacos were a tough choice, but we had to decide. The waitress had a very patient look on her face as we went back and forth from the the list of eight gourmet and very California-meets-Mexico tacos.
The meat choices alone were causing us this delay in ordering. How does one choose among calamari, duck, pork belly in addition to the classic carnitas and carne asada? And then throw in all those sauces with names like achiote and morita-braised?
We did go with the char tacos, a side of chilaquiles, spicy corn and the house signature drink, the padrecito, made with tequila and its smokey cousin, mescal. The meal made us believers in Padrecito and now we have a worthy task of trying every taco on that menu.