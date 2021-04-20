Paddington Antique Centre
167 Latrobe Terrace
| +61 7 3369 8088
Photo courtesy of Paddington Antique Centre
More info
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm
Antique Mecca in chic PaddingtonBrisbane's sophisticated suburb in Paddington has earned a reputation as a shopping destination in its own right and the Paddington Antique Centre is its most iconic calling card.
Previously a theatre, the cavernous heritage building hosts precious antiques from Brisbane's best dealers. You'll find the real deal for your next flappers cocktail party, gorgeous antique jewellery, chic homewares from yesteryear, art, books, military memorabilia and more.
The goods are all of really high quality and the staff are extremely knowledgeable. A shopping spree on Latrobe Terrace isn't complete with a rummage at the PAC.