Padangbai Padangbai, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Gone Fishing There are some big fish out there in the Indian Ocean and you can get out and try to hook one for yourself. Arranging fishing trips in a small traditional boat or a bigger more modern boat is easy. The best fishing spots are on the east coast from Sanur all the way up to Amed where you'll be searching for tuna, marlin, snapper, mackerel and lots of other things that taste good on a grill. Ask around on the beach or at your hotel to arrange a trip out.