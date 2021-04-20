Where are you going?
Pacifica Paddle Sports Inc

789 Saunders Lane
Website
| +1 778-719-6095
Kayaking in Brentwood Bay Brentwood Bay Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Kayaking in Brentwood Bay

For those looking to explore the waters around Vancouver Island, Pacifica Paddle Sports offers kayak lessons, rentals, and tours for families, groups, and solo travelers alike. Starting in Brentwood Bay, just a half hour from Victoria, head out on a three-hour tour of Saanich Inlet’s sheltered waters. Or opt for a full-day sea tour around the Victoria coast. The slanted launch ramp makes getting into the water less intimidating for beginners, and the seals, otters, starfish, eagles, and stunning views will leave paddlers of all types awestruck.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

