Pacifica Paddle Sports Inc

Kayaking in Brentwood Bay
For those looking to explore the waters around Vancouver
Island, Pacifica Paddle Sports offers kayak lessons, rentals, and tours for families, groups, and solo travelers alike. Starting in Brentwood Bay, just a half hour from Victoria, head out on a three-hour tour of Saanich Inlet’s sheltered waters. Or opt for a full-day sea tour around the Victoria coast. The slanted launch ramp makes getting into the water less intimidating for beginners, and the seals, otters, starfish, eagles, and stunning views will leave paddlers of all types awestruck.