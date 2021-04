A mesmerizing spectacle happens when Mother Nature combines rain, fierce winds and the Pacific Ocean: Storms. They are wild and powerful, and they crash into the coast of BC every winter.Some of the best vantage points are on the west coast of Vancouver Island in BC’s Pacific Rim. Stay warm by the fire at a beachfront lodge in Tofino or Ucluelet, and explore the beaches and rainforest boardwalks of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.As the common outdoor enthusiast would say, “There is no such thing as bad weather, just poorly dressed people.” So get out there, amongst the rain, wind and fog to experience storm watching for yourself – even if you get a little damp.