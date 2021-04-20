Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
British Columbia V0R 3A0, Canada
+1 250-726-3500
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
Pacific Rim National Park ReserveThis reserve protects three separate national treasures: the spectacular Broken Group Islands, the 16-kilometer (10-mile) sandy beach of Vancouver Island’s Wickaninnish Bay and Canada’s legendary West Coast Trail. The 75-kilometer (47-mile) trail takes most backpackers six to eight days, winding along the “Graveyard of the Pacific,” where more than 50 ships foundered in the 1900s. Known for its hazards, the grueling trek also includes ferries, cable cars, suspension bridges and ladder complexes that can soar up to 35 stories.
over 6 years ago
Storm Watching in BC's Pacific Rim
A mesmerizing spectacle happens when Mother Nature combines rain, fierce winds and the Pacific Ocean: Storms. They are wild and powerful, and they crash into the coast of BC every winter.
Some of the best vantage points are on the west coast of Vancouver Island in BC’s Pacific Rim. Stay warm by the fire at a beachfront lodge in Tofino or Ucluelet, and explore the beaches and rainforest boardwalks of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.
As the common outdoor enthusiast would say, “There is no such thing as bad weather, just poorly dressed people.” So get out there, amongst the rain, wind and fog to experience storm watching for yourself – even if you get a little damp.
almost 7 years ago
Hike to Schooner Cove
On a clear, cool day in June, my husband and I hiked to Schooner Cove, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park in BC. The walk is an invigorating ramble up and down rustic wood-plank staircases built into gullies and across handmade boardwalks through a towering stand of regal old-growth forest. The trail ends by opening up to the heart-swelling panoramic vista and the salted sea air of the wild Pacific coast. We spent the afternoon investigating a vast collection of colorful tide pools and left with spirits as bright and alive as the landscape.