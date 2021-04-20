Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Hike to Schooner Cove

On a clear, cool day in June, my husband and I hiked to Schooner Cove, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park in BC. The walk is an invigorating ramble up and down rustic wood-plank staircases built into gullies and across handmade boardwalks through a towering stand of regal old-growth forest. The trail ends by opening up to the heart-swelling panoramic vista and the salted sea air of the wild Pacific coast. We spent the afternoon investigating a vast collection of colorful tide pools and left with spirits as bright and alive as the landscape.