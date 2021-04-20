Where are you going?
The Pacific Pinball Museum, aka Lucky Ju-Ju, is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's hidden treasures. It's worth the $15 admission just to hear the sound of an actual needle on actual vinyl in an actual juke box. (Early Beatles the way they were meant to be heard.) But the pinball, of course, is the main event. All the machines are set on free play, so you can flip flippers for hours. And they have games ranging from some of the first ever made to current machines with themes like CSI--it has a centrifuge that spins the ball around for bonus points. It's an education in graphic design history as well as pinball lingo. By the time you leave, you'll be using the terms "gobble hole" and "Lazarus ball" with confidence. If you're like me, one or two games will grab you and refuse to let you go. This time it was El Dorado, a game from the '50s. I couldn't leave until I'd knocked down all the little cacti. Only took me 20 games or so. But I never once had to worry about running out of quarters.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

